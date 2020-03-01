Head to Head Comparison: Globe Life (NYSE:GL) & Scor (NYSE:SCRYY)

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) and Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.8% of Globe Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Scor shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Globe Life shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Globe Life and Scor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globe Life 2 0 1 0 1.67 Scor 1 0 2 0 2.33

Globe Life currently has a consensus target price of $94.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.45%. Given Globe Life’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Globe Life is more favorable than Scor.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Globe Life and Scor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globe Life $4.53 billion 2.22 $760.79 million $6.75 13.73 Scor $15.75 billion 0.43 $380.28 million $0.25 14.48

Globe Life has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scor. Globe Life is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Globe Life and Scor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globe Life 16.80% 11.22% 3.01% Scor 3.01% 6.93% 0.94%

Dividends

Globe Life pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Scor pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Globe Life pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Scor pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Globe Life has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scor has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globe Life beats Scor on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It offers term life, whole life, children's life, senior life, and family life insurance products; accidental benefits insurance; mortgage protection insurance; and medicare supplement plans. The company was formerly known as Torchmark Corporation and changed its name to Globe Life Inc. in August 2019. Globe Life Inc. is based in McKinney, Texas.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis. The SCOR Global Life segment provides life reinsurance products, including protection for mortality, morbidity, behavioral risks, disability, long-term care, critical illness, medical, and personal accident. This segment also provides financial solutions that combine traditional life reinsurance with financial components and provide liquidity, balance sheet, solvency, and income improvements to clients; longevity solutions that include products covering the risk of negative deviation from expected results due to the insured or annuitant living longer than assumed in the pricing of insurance covers provided by insurers or pension funds; and distribution solutions. In addition, the company is involved in the asset management business. SCOR SE was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

