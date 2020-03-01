Head-To-Head Contrast: Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) and State Street (NASDAQ:STT)

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) and State Street (NYSE:STT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

73.0% of Tristate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of State Street shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Tristate Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of State Street shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tristate Capital and State Street’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tristate Capital $315.23 million 1.87 $60.19 million $1.92 10.35 State Street $13.13 billion 1.84 $2.24 billion $6.17 11.04

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than Tristate Capital. Tristate Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than State Street, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tristate Capital and State Street, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tristate Capital 0 2 5 0 2.71 State Street 1 5 9 1 2.63

Tristate Capital presently has a consensus price target of $26.20, indicating a potential upside of 31.86%. State Street has a consensus price target of $83.36, indicating a potential upside of 22.39%. Given Tristate Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tristate Capital is more favorable than State Street.

Profitability

This table compares Tristate Capital and State Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tristate Capital 19.09% 12.69% 0.87% State Street 18.14% 11.81% 1.06%

Volatility & Risk

Tristate Capital has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, State Street has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

State Street beats Tristate Capital on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services. It also provides loans that are secured by cash, marketable securities, cash value life insurance, residential property, or other financial assets, as well as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, personal loans, asset-based loans, acquisition financing, and letters of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity and treasury management services, such as online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity, wire and ACH, foreign exchange, and controlled disbursement services; and equity and fixed income advisory and sub-advisory services to third party mutual funds and series trust mutual funds, as well as separately managed accounts primarily comprising ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clients that include corporations, ERISA plans, Taft-Hartley funds, municipalities, endowments, and foundations. Further, it provides cash management services; and capital market services, which comprise interest rate swaps and investment management products, as well as engages in wholesaling and marketing the investment products and services. The company offers its products and services through its main office located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as through its four additional representative offices in Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Edison, New Jersey; and New York, New York. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. The company also provides investment management strategies and products, such as core and enhanced indexing, multi-asset strategies, active quantitative and fundamental active capabilities, and alternative investment strategies. In addition, it offers services and solutions, including environmental, social, and governance investing; defined benefit and defined contribution; and outsourced chief investment officer. The company provides its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.