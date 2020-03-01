Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock Price Up 9.5% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $30.38 and last traded at $30.38, approximately 1,350,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 335,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share.

HCAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.44.

About Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

