Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 153.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 25,374 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 485,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 31,004 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $110,003.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,814.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $956.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $170.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.