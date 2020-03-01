Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after purchasing an additional 699,644 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 17,788.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 487,229 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $35,289,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,364,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $162.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.83. The company has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.38 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.