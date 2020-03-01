Howden Joinery Group’s (HWDN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HWDN. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 614.88 ($8.09).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Shares of HWDN stock opened at GBX 636 ($8.37) on Thursday. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of GBX 477.50 ($6.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 736.80 ($9.69). The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 19.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 698.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 616.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a GBX 9.10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $3.90. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

In other news, insider Louise Fowler bought 470 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 638 ($8.39) per share, with a total value of £2,998.60 ($3,944.49).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.