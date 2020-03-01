Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.11% of Humana worth $52,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Humana by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 163,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,978,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HUM opened at $319.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $357.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.20. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $225.65 and a 1-year high of $384.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $457.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

