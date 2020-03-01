IBM (NYSE:IBM) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

IBM (NYSE:IBM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $126.48 and last traded at $129.05, with a volume of 501325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.11.

Specifically, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $164,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,647.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.63 and its 200-day moving average is $138.58. The company has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 62.27%. IBM’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. Analysts predict that IBM will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IBM by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IBM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBM in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

IBM Company Profile (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

