IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Short Interest Down 17.1% in February

IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the January 30th total of 136,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Shares of IMH opened at $6.45 on Friday. IMPAC Mortgage has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $8.03.

In other news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 acquired 95,000 shares of IMPAC Mortgage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $472,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,605,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,949,161.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 359,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000.

About IMPAC Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

