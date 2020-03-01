Insider Buying: Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Insider Purchases $508,500.00 in Stock

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) insider Brian Zachman bought 10,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $508,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,012.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BG stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.00. Bunge Ltd has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $59.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.87%. Bunge’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth about $28,594,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,987,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Bunge by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 648,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after purchasing an additional 400,675 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Bunge by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,524,000 after purchasing an additional 319,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bunge by 974.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,798,000 after purchasing an additional 185,926 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on BG shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

