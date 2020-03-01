Insider Selling: Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Director Sells $632,000.00 in Stock

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Director G Tyler Runnels sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $632,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CODA stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $66.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Coda Octopus Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 184.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 123,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 80,107 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 102,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. 19.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.