Insider Selling: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) COO Sells $794,750.00 in Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $794,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,706,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $93.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 65.66 and a current ratio of 66.09. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $84.45 and a one year high of $130.50.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 523.19%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $10,859,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on LGND. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.17.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

