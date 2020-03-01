Insider Selling: Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Insider Sells $885,770.00 in Stock

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) insider Richard Chen sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $885,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PSNL stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27. Personalis has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $31.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Personalis during the third quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis during the third quarter valued at about $1,627,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Personalis during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis during the third quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Personalis during the second quarter valued at about $470,000. 55.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Personalis from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Personalis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

