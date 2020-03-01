Insider Selling: Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CEO Sells $1,074,456.60 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CEO Anthony Hunt sold 11,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $1,074,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,148 shares in the company, valued at $21,163,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RGEN opened at $85.60 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $52.87 and a 52 week high of $109.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 13.28.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

