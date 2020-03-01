Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $1,787,300.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.73, for a total transaction of $1,787,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Monday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.92, for a total transaction of $1,839,200.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $1,932,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.45, for a total transaction of $1,904,500.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.40, for a total transaction of $1,894,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $1,891,700.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $1,881,100.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.44, for a total transaction of $1,864,400.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,600.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $1,845,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,828,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $170.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.77 and a 200-day moving average of $162.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.70 billion, a PE ratio of 852.04, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after buying an additional 3,749,613 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,534,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.