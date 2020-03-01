Insider Selling: SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Major Shareholder Sells $769,724.41 in Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares in the company, valued at $648,382,707.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $54.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.08 and its 200 day moving average is $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $69.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,950,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $782,645,000 after acquiring an additional 165,595 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,583,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

