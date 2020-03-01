Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 158.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Insperity by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,299,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,531,000 after acquiring an additional 636,273 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in Insperity by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 519,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth $41,922,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Insperity by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 381,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,792,000 after acquiring an additional 36,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth $30,116,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $432,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSP opened at $67.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. Insperity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $144.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 202.04% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

