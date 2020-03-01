Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) versus DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Head to Head Survey

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Internap and DouYu International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internap $317.37 million 0.06 -$62.50 million ($3.01) -0.22 DouYu International $544.52 million 4.63 -$130.57 million N/A N/A

Internap has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DouYu International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.8% of Internap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Internap shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Internap and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internap -27.36% N/A -11.02% DouYu International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Internap and DouYu International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internap 0 0 4 0 3.00 DouYu International 0 3 4 0 2.57

Internap presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,112.12%. DouYu International has a consensus target price of $9.43, indicating a potential upside of 21.30%. Given Internap’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Internap is more favorable than DouYu International.

Summary

Internap beats DouYu International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith. The company was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

