iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Position Increased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $599,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 323.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $155.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.42. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $118.64 and a one year high of $155.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.