iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 724.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,357,000. C J Advisory Inc lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 85,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $48.71 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.57 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.28.

