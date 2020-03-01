iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $103,388,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 822.6% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 473,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after acquiring an additional 421,963 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 785.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 348,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,358,000 after acquiring an additional 309,216 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,179,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,357,000 after acquiring an additional 204,534 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,448.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 207,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,688,000 after acquiring an additional 194,005 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $181.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.46. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

