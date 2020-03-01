iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Raised by Global Financial Private Capital Inc

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1,242.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 162,463 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3,701.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,041,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,094,000 after buying an additional 2,961,000 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 844.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,748,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,706 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15,407.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,788 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,797,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,491 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $15.07 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

