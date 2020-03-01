iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Trimmed by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 8.2% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $113,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 717.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after buying an additional 49,653 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $146.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $170.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.48.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

