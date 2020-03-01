Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,823 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 1.25% of Itron worth $41,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after purchasing an additional 392,671 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $12,970,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,468,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,475,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 469,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,430,000 after buying an additional 69,227 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $285,093.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,823.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,472 shares of company stock valued at $999,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens dropped their target price on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $75.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.40 and a 200 day moving average of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $45.54 and a one year high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $628.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.14 million. Itron had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

