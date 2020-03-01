J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Consumer Edge cut J & J Snack Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CL King started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $160.82 on Wednesday. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $196.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.83 and its 200-day moving average is $185.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,229,000 after acquiring an additional 64,779 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 192,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

