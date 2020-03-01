J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of J M Smucker in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.16. William Blair also issued estimates for J M Smucker’s FY2021 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SJM. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on J M Smucker from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.36.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.77. J M Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $100.14 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.42.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 87.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in J M Smucker by 963.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

