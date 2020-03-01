J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 382,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,843,000 after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 299,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 273,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter.

JCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

Shares of JCOM opened at $87.33 on Friday. J2 Global Inc has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $104.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.59.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

