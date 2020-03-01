Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€14.80” Price Target for ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) price objective on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TKA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.20 ($14.19) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €12.30 ($14.30) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ThyssenKrupp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €12.15 ($14.12).

FRA:TKA opened at €8.70 ($10.12) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.84. ThyssenKrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.41).

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

