JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €75.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Independent Research set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €81.56 ($94.83).

FRA BAYN opened at €65.21 ($75.83) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €74.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €69.50. Bayer has a one year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a one year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

