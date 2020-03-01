JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Price Target to GBX 600

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 614.88 ($8.09).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Shares of HWDN opened at GBX 636 ($8.37) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 698.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 616.88. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of GBX 477.50 ($6.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 736.80 ($9.69). The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 19.51.

In related news, insider Louise Fowler acquired 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.39) per share, for a total transaction of £2,998.60 ($3,944.49).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.