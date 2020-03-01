KBC Group NV Acquires 12,451 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.09% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $43,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $983,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $204.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $165.69 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.55.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.56, for a total value of $1,109,304.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,802,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.88, for a total value of $1,754,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,399.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,561 shares of company stock worth $29,900,606 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

