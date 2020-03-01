KBC Group NV Buys 116,757 Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,757 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $29,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,292,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $22,854,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $21,522,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $7,076,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the third quarter worth approximately $5,198,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of RXN stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.60. Rexnord Corp has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.18.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 17.30%.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $4,373,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,117.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 10,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 71,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,355.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 444,002 shares of company stock valued at $15,059,904. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

