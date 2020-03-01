KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 347,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,803 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $28,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

NYSE WELL opened at $74.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.24. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

