KBC Group NV Has $26.44 Million Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,698,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,149 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.08% of Sirius XM worth $26,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 21,821.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,010,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,360,000 after buying an additional 8,969,409 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sirius XM by 425.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,254,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873,138 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,065,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,358 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,255,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 12,160,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,067,000 after purchasing an additional 939,435 shares in the last quarter. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sirius XM from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

In other Sirius XM news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $5,023,008.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,690,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,863,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,418,716 shares of company stock valued at $10,008,905 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

