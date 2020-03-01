KBC Group NV Has $27.65 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,265 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dell were worth $27,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,033,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dell in the 3rd quarter valued at $499,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Dell in the third quarter worth $556,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dell in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in Dell in the third quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell alerts:

NYSE:DELL opened at $40.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. Dell Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.20 and a 12-month high of $70.55.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a return on equity of 260.49% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Dell’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dell from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dell from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

In other news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,701 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 498,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,933,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 97,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,874,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 669,506 shares of company stock worth $33,431,564. Company insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Dell Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.