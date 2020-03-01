KBC Group NV Sells 2,848 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of Iqvia worth $29,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,404,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,161,986,000 after buying an additional 1,146,138 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Iqvia by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,346,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,027,000 after buying an additional 712,968 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Iqvia by 2,298.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,607,000 after buying an additional 592,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Iqvia by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,237,000 after acquiring an additional 559,040 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iqvia alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 740,828 shares of company stock valued at $121,469,155 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Iqvia from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.84.

IQV opened at $139.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.06 and its 200-day moving average is $151.80. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $130.77 and a 1-year high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.