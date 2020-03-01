Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Raised to C$130.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinaxis’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KXS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$125.00.

Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at C$112.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 163.55. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of C$70.81 and a twelve month high of C$117.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$110.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$96.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

