Korea Investment CORP Acquires 55,900 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,700 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $74,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in Xilinx by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $83.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.52 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.22 and its 200-day moving average is $96.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XLNX. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.42.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

