Korea Investment CORP Boosts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $59,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,428,269,000 after buying an additional 194,230 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,080,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in ANSYS by 58.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in ANSYS by 73.4% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 5,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 10.1% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Citigroup downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.22.

In other news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,857,310.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,719 shares of company stock valued at $7,816,415 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $242.19 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.25 and a 12-month high of $299.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.41.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

