Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.10% of Chubb worth $67,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,858,000 after acquiring an additional 224,656 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,305,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,106,000 after acquiring an additional 214,002 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Chubb by 4.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,942,000 after acquiring an additional 279,429 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Chubb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,771,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,997,000 after purchasing an additional 60,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,989,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,762,000 after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,517 shares of company stock worth $25,140,956. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.50.

Chubb stock opened at $145.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.84 and a 200-day moving average of $155.30. The firm has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $131.63 and a 1-year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

