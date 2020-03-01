Korea Investment CORP Buys 73,400 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.13% of Global Payments worth $74,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPN shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.42.

NYSE:GPN opened at $183.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 77.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $128.12 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,080 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

