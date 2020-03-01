Korea Investment CORP Grows Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.19% of Dollar General worth $75,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.35.

Dollar General stock opened at $150.30 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $167.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.47 and a 200-day moving average of $156.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

