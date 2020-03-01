Korea Investment CORP Grows Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 858,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.21% of Valero Energy worth $80,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $66.25 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.41 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

