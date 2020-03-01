Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.24% of Discover Financial Services worth $62,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $65.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $63.24 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene acquired 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

