Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,896,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $62,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 69.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,155,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $857,559,000 after buying an additional 11,142,227 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 205.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,042,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,456,000 after buying an additional 8,773,910 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,000,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,065,765,000 after buying an additional 4,891,210 shares during the period. Value Partner Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,994,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,665,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.95. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.14.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

