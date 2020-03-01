Korea Investment CORP Has $46.73 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 85,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.15% of TE Connectivity worth $46,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 75.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,783,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,809,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,610,001,000 after buying an additional 698,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,074,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,011,000 after buying an additional 606,594 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,900,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $177,088,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,857,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,232,271,000 after buying an additional 233,761 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,688 shares of company stock worth $5,150,188 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $82.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1-year low of $78.83 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

