Korea Investment CORP Has $56.96 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 876,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $56,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,773,308,000 after acquiring an additional 686,663 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,392,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $813,403,000 after acquiring an additional 194,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,034,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,103,000 after acquiring an additional 110,591 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,232,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,995,000 after purchasing an additional 77,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,801,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,315,000 after purchasing an additional 57,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DZ Bank lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.08.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $78.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,432 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

