Korea Investment CORP Has $65.16 Million Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of American Tower worth $65,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.08.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower stock opened at $226.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $103.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.27 and a twelve month high of $258.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

