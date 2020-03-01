Korea Investment CORP Has $66.33 Million Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 442,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $66,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $130.59 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $121.48 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $114.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UTX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

