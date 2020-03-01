Korea Investment CORP Has $68.01 Million Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $68,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Progressive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $73.16 on Friday. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $67.94 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

